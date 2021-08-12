Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Aug 12
    NBA

    Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride lead Knicks past Lakers

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: MLG Highlights

    NEW York guards Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride combined for 47 points, and the Knicks scored 33 fourth-quarter points to hold off the Los Angeles Lakers, 91-82, in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday

    Quickley, named to the All-Rookie second team last season, made all 10 of his free throws and scored 25 points with seven assists. McBride, the 36th overall pick out of West Virginia, hit all six of his 3-pointers and scored 22.

    Obi Toppin, the No. 8 pick in 2020 out of Dayton, added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks.

    Immanuel QuickleyImmanuel Quickley

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Devontae Cacok and Vic Law each scored 14 points for Los Angeles.

    Undrafted rookie Chaundee Brown split a shoe open — similar to Zion Williamson’s sneaker malfunction in 2019 — while playing defense in the second quarter.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: MLG Highlights

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again