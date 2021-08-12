NEW York guards Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride combined for 47 points, and the Knicks scored 33 fourth-quarter points to hold off the Los Angeles Lakers, 91-82, in the NBA Summer League on Wednesday

Quickley, named to the All-Rookie second team last season, made all 10 of his free throws and scored 25 points with seven assists. McBride, the 36th overall pick out of West Virginia, hit all six of his 3-pointers and scored 22.

Obi Toppin, the No. 8 pick in 2020 out of Dayton, added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks.

Immanuel Quickley

PHOTO: New York Knicks Instagram

Devontae Cacok and Vic Law each scored 14 points for Los Angeles.

Undrafted rookie Chaundee Brown split a shoe open — similar to Zion Williamson’s sneaker malfunction in 2019 — while playing defense in the second quarter.

