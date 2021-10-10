RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose show way as Knicks rip Wizards

RJ BARRETT scored 18 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards, 117-99, on Saturday in the NBA (Sunday, Manila time).

Derrick Rose came off the bench to deliver 15 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 3 from byond the arc, as the Knicks notched their second win in as many games in the preseason.

Barrett also had four assists for the Knicks, who squandered an early double-digit lead but regained control with a 36-21 third period.

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wizards.

Bradley Beal scored 14 and Spencer Dinwiddie added 13.

