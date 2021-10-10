Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 10
    NBA

    RJ Barrett, Derrick Rose show way as Knicks rip Wizards

    by from the web
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    RJ BARRETT scored 18 points as the New York Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards, 117-99, on Saturday in the NBA (Sunday, Manila time).

    Derrick Rose came off the bench to deliver 15 points on 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 3 from byond the arc, as the Knicks notched their second win in as many games in the preseason.

    Barrett also had four assists for the Knicks, who squandered an early double-digit lead but regained control with a 36-21 third period.

    Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wizards.

    Bradley Beal scored 14 and Spencer Dinwiddie added 13.

    RJ BarrettRJ Barrett

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again