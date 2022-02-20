Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 20
    NBA

    Dismal dunk contest sees Obi Toppin take trophy

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    CLEVELAND — Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try.

    In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces.

    Toppin, a New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to win the event after finishing second as a rookie.

    Houston rookie Jalen Green and Orlando guard Cole Anthony failed to advance. Anthony couldn't make his second dunk and appeared to hurt his thumb banging it against the rim.

    Jalen GreenTough night in Cleveland for Jalen Green.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again