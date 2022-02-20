Dismal dunk contest sees Obi Toppin take trophy

CLEVELAND — Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try.

In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces.

Toppin, a New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to win the event after finishing second as a rookie.

Houston rookie Jalen Green and Orlando guard Cole Anthony failed to advance. Anthony couldn't make his second dunk and appeared to hurt his thumb banging it against the rim.

Tough night in Cleveland for Jalen Green.

