Knicks keep Banchero, Magic winless; Blazers, Spurs triumph

Knicks down winless Magic

Paolo Banchero goes 6 for 13 in 34 minutes of action. PHOTO: AP

JULIUS Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the Knicks kept Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic winless with a 115-102 victory on Monday night in New York (Tuesday, Manila time).

RJ Barrett added 20 points for the Knicks, who have won two straight since a season-opening overtime loss in Memphis. Mitchell Robinson scored 14.

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and the young Orlando Magic couldn't keep up.

Banchero scored 21 points to become just the third No. 1 pick to open a career with four consecutive games of 20 or more points, but the wait continues for his first win as a pro.

Bol Bol added a career-high 19 points off the bench and Wendell Carter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds, but the big guys didn't get enough help from the perimeter. Orlando was 7 for 35 (20%) on 3-pointers.

Raptors earn split vs Heat

FRED VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat, 98-90, on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put Toronto up by six with 22.6 seconds left. Precious Achiuwa grabbed 22 rebounds for the Raptors, the most ever by a Toronto reserve.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Miami, which got 22 points and 15 rebounds from Tyler Herro. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and Duncan Robinson added 12 for the Heat.

Toronto outscored Miami 27-14 in the fourth quarter, getting five 3-pointers in the final 12 minutes. The Raptors outscored the Heat 42-24 from 3-point range, and 27-13 on fast breaks.

The Raptors were without reigning NBA rookie of the year Scottie Barnes, who sat out with a sprained right ankle and listed as day-to-day. Miami was without Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic, both suspended one game by the league for their roles in a scuffle during Saturday night's game.

Spurs top Timberwolves

Devin Vassell plays 33 minutes, shooting 8 for 22. PHOTO: AP

DEVIN Vassell scored 23 points and Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds to help the San Antonio Spurs beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 in Minneapolis.

The Spurs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the second quarter and expanded the lead to 35 points early in the fourth quarter before the Timberwolves rallied.

Karl Anthony Towns had 27 points and 11 rebounds for the Minnesota.

Minnesota's starting five was outplayed by San Antonio's starters. Rudy Gobert struggled with just 11 points and seven rebounds.

Blazers go 4-0

ANFERNEE Simons had 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Trail Blazers won their fourth straight game to start the season with a 135-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in Portland.

Simons had 22 points and six 3-pointers in the third quarter alone as Portland became the only 4-0 team in the NBA. Damian Lillard finished with 31 points and eight assists for the Blazers, who took over in the second half after a sluggish start. The last time they opened 4-0 was 1999.

Aaron Gordon scored 26 for the Nuggets (2-2). Nikola Jokic, who had consecutive triple-doubles in Denver's previous two games, got into foul trouble and finished with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

