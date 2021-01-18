Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Knicks arrest five-game skid with 30-point rout of Celtics 

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    BOSTON — Julius Randle had 20 points with 12 rebounds, and RJ Barrett added 19 points and 11 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics, 105-75, on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to end a five-game losing streak.


    Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston.

    The Celtics had the best record in the Eastern Conference after winning five in a row but suffered their biggest blowout and lowest-scoring output of the season.

    All-Star Kemba Walker made his season debut after missing the first 11 games with a left knee injury but left in the third quarter with a rib injury. Fellow Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum missed his second straight game with COVID-19.

      PHOTO: AP

