Returning Klay Thompson hits 17 in 20 minutes as Warriors rip Cavs

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than 2 1/2 years, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

Klay Thompson return

Thompson was 7 of 18 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes, walking off the court to a thunderous ovation followed by chants of "Klay! Klay!" from the Chase Center crowd.

Continue reading below ↓

Stephen Curry had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jordan Poole added 14 points for Golden State. The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak to tie Phoenix for the NBA lead at 30-9.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Lamar Stevens had 17 points and four rebounds for Cleveland.

Thompson missed 941 days and hadn't played since tearing the ACL in his left knee in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against Toronto. While rehabbing from surgery for that injury, he tore his right Achilles tendon scrimmaging on his own in November 2020.

The five-time All-Star finally made his much-anticipated return, and reached two career milestones — 12,000 points and 1,800 3-pointers.

"It was just amazing having him out there," Curry said on the television broadcast.

Thompson got off to a slow start but showed plenty of the flash that made him a vital component on Golden State's three championship teams from 2015-18.

Continue reading below ↓

At one point Thompson brought the crowd to its feet when he drove around a defender near the 3-point line and scored on a jarring one-handed dunk. Thompson snarled and pounded his chest as he walked back toward midcourt. Moments later he made his first 3-pointer to go over 12,000 points and put the Warriors up 49-41.

After spending time on a stationary bicycle, Thompson started the third quarter and made three consecutive shots, including his 1,800th.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro missed his third straight game because of a sprained left elbow.

Warriors: Golden State has won 10 straight against Cleveland. … Juan Tosco-Anderson had two points, four rebounds and three assists after being questionable before the game because of left ankle soreness.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Sacramento on Monday night.

Warriors: At Memphis on Tuesday night.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.