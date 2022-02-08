Klay douses late Thunder rally as Warriors stretch streak to nine

OKLAHOMA CITY — Klay Thompson scored 21 points and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-98, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) for their ninth straight win.

After the Thunder rallied late in the fourth quarter to cut Golden State's lead to five, Thompson hit two 3-pointers — including one with just over a minute remaining — to put the Warriors up nine.

Stephen Curry added 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 50 percent from the field.

Lu Dort scored 26 points and Darius Bazley matched a season high with 20 for Oklahoma City. Josh Giddey added 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

The Thunder led 23-20 after one quarter before Golden State made 14 of 23 shots in the second to take a 56-46 lead at the break. Andrew Wiggins scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

Jonathan Kuminga's nasty two-handed putback jam early in the fourth pushed Golden State's lead to 87-74.

Oklahoma City continued to battle. On one possession, the Thunder collected four offensive boards before Dort threw down a powerful two-handed putback dunk to trim Golden State's lead to 95-83.

A steal and layup by Giddey trimmed Golden State's lead to 101-94 with just under three minutes remaining. Another layup by Giddey cut it to five before Thompson's pair of 3-pointers. Curry punctuated the win with a 3 on which he turned around and walked the other way before it went in.

TIP-INS

Warriors: F Draymond Green remained out with a lower-back injury. ... Andre Iguodala played for the first time since Jan. 20. He had been out with a left hip injury. He exited with lower back tightness and did not return. Iguodala finished with three points and three rebounds in six minutes. ... F Otto Porter returned after missing three games with tightness in his back.

Thunder: F Mike Muscala sat out with a sore right ankle. ... G Aaron Wiggins and forward Isaiah Roby missed the game with sprained right ankles. ... Dort wore a shield to protect his broken nose.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Thunder: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

