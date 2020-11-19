Klay Thompson comeback derailed by injury to right leg

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State guard Klay Thompson injured his right leg on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) during a workout in Southern California.

The team announced the injury without providing further details about the severity or any timeline for his availability with training camp starting Dec. 1 and the season beginning Dec. 22.

Team insiders, however, bared the injury "didn't look good."

It was unclear how this might affect Golden State's draft decisions, when the Warriors held the No. 2 overall selection.

This could be a severe blow for the Warriors, who finished worst in the NBA last season.

Thompson didn't play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season this year as he worked back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.

He suffered that injury in the deciding Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.