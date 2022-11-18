Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fox, Monk deliver as Kings rip Spurs for rare five-game win streak

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Malik Monk continues to deliver for the Kings.
    PHOTO: AP

    By CAMERON SALERNO Associated Press

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox had 28 points and eight assists and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 130-112 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time) for their fifth straight victory.

    Sacramento's last five-game win streak came during the 2020-21 season. The fifth win of that streak also came against the Spurs.

    The Kings haven't had a six-game winning streak since the 2004-05 season. Sacramento has won eight of 10 games after opening 0-4.

    Malik Monk added 26 points and Trey Lyles had 14. Both came off the bench. Harrison Barnes had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

    Devin Vassell scored 29 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost nine of 10 after starting the season 5-2.

    Keita Bates-Diop scored 16 for San Antonio, and Tre Jones had 15.

    After tying it at 82 with 1:36 left in the third quarter, Sacramento went on a 24-7 run to close the third and start the fourth.

    The Kings never trailed for the second time this season. Sacramento also led the entire game against Miami.

      TIP-INS

      Spurs: F Keldon Johnson was a late scratch with an ankle injury. Johnson is the Spurs' leading scorer, averaging 22.7 points. … Doug McDermott was ruled out before the game with left calf tightness.

      Kings: F Keegan Murray didn't play because of back soreness The rookie from Iowa left Tuesday against the Nets in the first half with the same injury. … Richaun Holmes didn't play because of a non-COVID illness.

      UP NEXT

      Spurs: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

      Kings: Host Detroit on Sunday night.

