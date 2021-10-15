Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Kings overcome LeBron's 30 to add to Lakers' early woes

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    LeBron James loose ball Lakers vs Kings preseason
    PHOTO: AP

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De'Aaron Fox scored 21 points and Richaun Holmes had 15 points and 10 rebounds in Sacramento's 116-112 victory over Los Angeles.

    Kings vs Lakers preseason

    Early in the second half, the Lakers called a timeout after LeBron James landed awkwardly attempting to make a play on the defensive end. Trainers tended to him during the break and he returned to play.

    James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 18, and Carmelo Anthony 15. Anthony Davis added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Deandre Jordan had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

    Tyrese Haliburton Kent Bazemore Lakers vs Kings preseasonTyrese Haliburton tries to get past Kent Bazemore in preseason play.

      The Kings finished the preseason unbeaten in four games, while the Lakers wound up winless in six outings.

