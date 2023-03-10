Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Fri, Mar 10
    NBA

    Domantas Sabonis posts ninth triple-double of season as Kings outlast Knicks

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    Domantas Sabonis tries to deny RJ Barrett.
    PHOTO: AP

    By CAMERON SALERNO Associated Press

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, helping the Sacramento Kings hold off the New York Knicks 122-117 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

    The Kings are 7-1 since the NBA All-Star break to reach 39-26.

    Sabonis iced it, hitting two free throws with six seconds left to stretch the lead to five points.

    De'Aaron Fox scored 16 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. Malik Monk had 19 off the bench.

    RJ Barrett scored 25 points for New York. The Knicks dropped to 39-29 with their second straight loss after a nine-game winning streak.

    Starting guard Jalen Brunson left at halftime with left foot soreness and did not return. He finished with 19 points in 19 minutes.

    Julius Randle added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Quentin Grimes scored 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

      TIP-INS

      Knicks: Josh Hart scored nine points, 15 rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

      Kings: Fox returned to the lineup after a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

      UP NEXT

      Knicks: At Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

      Kings: At Phoenix on Saturday night.

