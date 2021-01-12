Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Jan 12
    Kings score big win over Pacers after disallowed Domantas Sabonis basket

    by michael wagaman, ap
    3 hours ago
    SACRAMENTO — Buddy Hield made a 3-pointer moments after Indiana's Domantas Sabonis had a basket taken away following a replay review, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Pacers, 127-122, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Hield finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers as the Kings won for the second time in seven games. Harrison Barnes had a season-high 30 points and eight rebounds, and De'Aaron Fox added 21 points and nine assists.

    The Kings held a one-point lead when Sabonis went up underneath the basket and was credited with a bucket when Richaun Holmes was called for goaltending with 1:25 remaining. After a lengthy review, the call was overturned.

    After Hield's 3-pointer made it 121-117, Indiana's Victor Oladipo missed from beyond the arc. Fox then scored on a soaring one-handed dunk.

    Sabonis had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points, while Oladipo and Doug McDermott scored 21 apiece.

    Fox made a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first half with the Kings up 65-64. It came 10 seconds after Brogdon's 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of the 6-foot-10 Holmes.

    TIP-INS

    Pacers: McDermott had 13 points in the second quarter on 5-of-6 shooting … Myles Turner followed an offensive rebound with a tomahawk dunk in the first half. ... Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren won a challenge in the fourth quarter after Turner was initially called for his fourth foul. The call was overturned and the foul rescinded.

    Kings: Holmes had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. ... Sacramento has scored 60 or more points in the first half of five of its 11 games.

    UP NEXT

    Pacers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

    Kings: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. It will be the second game in four days between the teams, after the Blazers won 125-99 on Saturday.

