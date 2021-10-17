Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings pick up team option on Tyrese Haliburton

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Sacramento Kings have picked up their 2022-23 option on guard Tyrese Haliburton.

    Kings General Manager Monte McNair made the announcement on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    Haliburton, the Kings’ 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 30.1 minutes per game.

    He played in 58 games, making 20 starts.

    Tyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton ranked third amongst all rookies in scoring (13.0 ppg) in the 2020-21 season.

