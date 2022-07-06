Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kings beat Lakers to finish California Classic unbeaten

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Keegan Murray and the Kings go 3-0 as the Lakers end up with a 2-1 record.
    PHOTO: Sacramento Kings

    FOURTH pick Keegan Murray scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and the Sacramento Kings finished the California Classic unbeaten with an 87-75 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Murray, the Big Ten's leading scorer at 23.5 points a game, also had seven rebounds and three steals. He was 9 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

      Max Christie, a Michigan State guard selected with the 35th pick, had five points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles.

      Christie, the 6-foot-6 shooter and wing defender who left East Lansing after just one season, was 1 of 6 from the field.

