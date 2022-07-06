Kings beat Lakers to finish California Classic unbeaten

FOURTH pick Keegan Murray scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, and the Sacramento Kings finished the California Classic unbeaten with an 87-75 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Murray, the Big Ten's leading scorer at 23.5 points a game, also had seven rebounds and three steals. He was 9 of 16 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

Max Christie, a Michigan State guard selected with the 35th pick, had five points and eight rebounds for Los Angeles.

Christie, the 6-foot-6 shooter and wing defender who left East Lansing after just one season, was 1 of 6 from the field.

