Rockets looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. amid assault charges

THE Houston Rockets are in talks with multiple teams about trading Kevin Porter Jr. amid charges of felony assault and strangulation due to an alleged attack on his girlfriend.

The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported the development on Friday, Manila time that the Rockets are willing to give several second-round draft picks to encourage teams to get Porter.

“For Houston, their goal is to get a player that can help them immediately. The other side is just getting the assets and also the financial relief that comes with trading for Porter,” Charania said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Porter is set to get paid a guaranteed $15.9 million for the upcoming season, while the next three years of his deal are not guaranteed.

“Whichever way this goes, Kevin Porter Jr. is nearing the end of his tenure most likely in Houston – and possibly in the NBA,” Charania said.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph