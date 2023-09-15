Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 15
    NBA

    Rockets looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr. amid assault charges

    'Whichever way this goes, Kevin Porter Jr. is nearing the end of his tenure most likely in Houston – and possibly in the NBA'
    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    Kevin Porter
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Houston Rockets are in talks with multiple teams about trading Kevin Porter Jr. amid charges of felony assault and strangulation due to an alleged attack on his girlfriend.

    The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania reported the development on Friday, Manila time that the Rockets are willing to give several second-round draft picks to encourage teams to get Porter.

    “For Houston, their goal is to get a player that can help them immediately. The other side is just getting the assets and also the financial relief that comes with trading for Porter,” Charania said.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    READ: Kevin Porter Jr. fractured girlfriend's vertebra in assault

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Porter is set to get paid a guaranteed $15.9 million for the upcoming season, while the next three years of his deal are not guaranteed.

      “Whichever way this goes, Kevin Porter Jr. is nearing the end of his tenure most likely in Houston – and possibly in the NBA,” Charania said.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again