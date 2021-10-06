Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 6
    NBA

    Young guns Kevin Porter, Jalen Green lead Rockets past Wizards

    by from the web
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    KEVIN Porter Jr scored 25 points as the Houston Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards, 125-119, in an NBA preseason game on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Jalen Green and Daniel Theis scored 12 points as the Rockets overcame the Wizards’ balanced offense.

    All Washington starters scored in double figures, with Bradley Beal coming up with 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting.

    Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points, Corey Kispert added 12, Kyle Kuzma scored 11, and Daniel Gafford chipped in with 10.

    Jalen Green receives instructions from coach Stephen Silas.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again