Young guns Kevin Porter, Jalen Green lead Rockets past Wizards

KEVIN Porter Jr scored 25 points as the Houston Rockets defeated the Washington Wizards, 125-119, in an NBA preseason game on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Jalen Green and Daniel Theis scored 12 points as the Rockets overcame the Wizards’ balanced offense.

All Washington starters scored in double figures, with Bradley Beal coming up with 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points, Corey Kispert added 12, Kyle Kuzma scored 11, and Daniel Gafford chipped in with 10.

Jalen Green receives instructions from coach Stephen Silas.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.