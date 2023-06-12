Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kevin Love catches up with Heat in Denver after celebrating daughter's birth

    by tim reynolds, ap
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    KEVIN Love missed Miami's team flight to Denver for Game Five of the NBA Finals. He had the best possible excuse.

    Love and his wife, Kate Bock, became parents on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time). Love traveled to Denver on his own, arriving in time for the team's film session and media responsibilities on Sunday.

    Game Five is Monday, with the Nuggets leading the Heat 3-1 in the series. Love plans to play.

    "Definitely need to get some rest now, get some sleep," Love said in Denver during the media session Sunday afternoon. "Everybody's happy and healthy."

    The Heat will try to become the second team in history to successfully rally from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals. The other was the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers — a team that Love also played for.

      PHOTO: AP

