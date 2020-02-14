Kevin Garnett's No. 5 jersey to be retired by Boston Celtics

KEVIN Garnett's jersey is taking a place of pride in the rafters.

During the first timeout of Boston's game against the LA Clippers on Friday, the Celtics surprised fans with a video presentation to announce Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 will be retired during the 2020-21 season.

It will hang in the open space next to the No. 34 of teammate Paul Pierce, who alongside Garnett led Boston to its most recent title in 2008.

Pierce's jersey was retired by the Celtics in 2018.

Garnett, in his first year in eligibility for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, is expected to be on the list of finalists when it it is unveiled during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.