    NBA

    KD will not see action for Nets if season resumes, according to report

    by from the web
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    KEVIN Durant will continue to sit out if NBA action resumes.

    The Brooklyn Nets are not rushing the return of the four-time NBA scoring champion, who joined Brooklyn as a free agent after suffering an Achilles injury while with the Golden State Warriors.

    "Kevin Durant's not coming back to the Nets this year … That's not happening. … They're not playing him," said Adrian Wojnarowski during The Woj Pod podcast.

    The 31-year-old Durant sustained the injury in Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

    He signed a $164-million four-year contract with the Nets.

    Nets general manager Sean Marks in earlier interviews indicated Durant could see action this season.

    "That's a $110 million question. In all seriousness, we've tried not to talk about his timeline a lot... He knows his body better than anybody,” Marks told Newshub in New Zealand.

    “Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don't know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin."

