KD will not see action for Nets if season resumes, according to report

KEVIN Durant will continue to sit out if NBA action resumes.

The Brooklyn Nets are not rushing the return of the four-time NBA scoring champion, who joined Brooklyn as a free agent after suffering an Achilles injury while with the Golden State Warriors.

PHOTO: AP

"Kevin Durant's not coming back to the Nets this year … That's not happening. … They're not playing him," said Adrian Wojnarowski during The Woj Pod podcast.

The 31-year-old Durant sustained the injury in Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors.

He signed a $164-million four-year contract with the Nets.

PHOTO: AP

Nets general manager Sean Marks in earlier interviews indicated Durant could see action this season.

"That's a $110 million question. In all seriousness, we've tried not to talk about his timeline a lot... He knows his body better than anybody,” Marks told Newshub in New Zealand.

“Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don't know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin."

