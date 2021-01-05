Kevin Durant out for four games after exposure to COVID-19 — reports

THE NBA’s contact tracing system has determined Kevin Durant has been exposed to COVID-19 and the Brooklyn Nets star will need to quarantine for seven days, according to reports.

That means four games out of action for Durant, who tested positive for coronavirus early last year.

The Nets have lost two straight games and hold a 3-4 win-loss record, joint ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Durant is expected to rejoin the Nets on Jan. 12 against the Denver Nuggets.

The Athletic and ESPN first reported about the Durant exposure and quarantine requirement.

