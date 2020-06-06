Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Kevin Durant: ‘My season is over … I don’t plan on playing at all’

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Kevin Durant won't play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA season resumes.

    "My season is over," Durant told The Undefeated on Friday (Saturday, Manila time). "I don't plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season."

    Durant ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago for Golden State in Game Five of the NBA Finals against Toronto.

    He also had COVID-19 this year.

      PHOTO: AP

