KD, LeBron are top All-Star vote-getters after first round of ballots

TWO superstars exceeding expectations have drawn the most votes for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game so far.

Kevin Durant, making a remarkable comeback from a torn Achilles, and LeBron James, still playing with a youthful zest at age 36, are the top vote-getters in their respective conferences, according to the first round of ballots released on Friday, Manila time.

Durant, averaging 30.8 points on 53.3-percent shooting and a career-high 45.2% from three-point distance, 7.5 boards, and 5.2 assists, leads all players with 2,302,705 votes, while James is closely behind with 2,288,676 votes.

Steph Curry, the only other player with at least two million votes (2,113,178) joins James, Nikola Jokic (1,477,975), Luka Doncic (1,395,719), and Kawhi Leonard (1,285,777) as the vote leaders on the Western Conference so far.

PHOTO: AP

The East, on the hand, has two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (1,752,185), Joel Embiid (1,584,028), Bradley Beal (1,273,817), Kyrie Irving (1,093,611), and Durant on the First Five as of the first ballots.

Some names that have made it to the Top 10 of their respective spots for their popularity more than their performances are Andrew Wiggins, Carmelo Anthony, injured Klay Thompson, Jerami Grant, and Derrick Rose.

Check out the full list below.

___

