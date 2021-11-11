KD, Harden spark early run then sit and watch Nets finish off Magic

ORLANDO, Florida — Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets' 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

Durant, the NBA's leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, to help Brooklyn win for the sixth time in seven games. Harden had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help. The two stars sat out the fourth quarter, with the Nets up 94-75 after three.

LaMarcus Aldridge came off the bench with a big second quarter to put Brooklyn in command. He had 21 points and eight rebounds.

Terrence Ross led Orlando with 17 points, and Mo Bamba added 14 points and nine rebounds. The Magic shot 38 percent and made 4 of 33 3-point shots.

Aldridge hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points in his first eight minutes in the game, helping the Nets pull out to a 19-point lead late in the first half.

Continue reading below ↓

Brooklyn led 65-53 after shooting 56% in the first half. The Nets shot 50% overall.

Kevin Durant goes 11 for 12, while James Harden shoots 6 for 11. PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

TIP-INS

Nets: The Nets didn't shoot a free throw until Harden stepped to the line following a technical foul with 4:34 left in the first half. . . . Harden, who is third in the NBA in assists, had six in the first quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

Magic: Cole Anthony, Orlando's leading scorer who was coming off a career-high 33 points Sunday, did not score until making a layup with 4:46 left in the first half. . . . Ross went over the 7,000-point mark for his 10-year career, finishing with 7,011.

UP NEXT

Nets: At New Orleans on Friday night.

Magic: Host Washington on Saturday night.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.