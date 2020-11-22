LeBron mighty pleased as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope re-signs with Lakers

KENTAVIOUS Caldwell-Pope is staying with the Los Angeles Lakers, with reports on Saturday (SUnday, Manila time) saying he has signed a new three-year deal.

The 6-foot-5 guard, who joined the Lakers from the Detroit Pistons in 2017, was a key piece in Los Angeles’ 2020 NBA title run, averaging 10.7 points and making 37.8 percent of his three-point shots.

The 27-year-old guard, who declined his $8.49 million player option, is reportedly getting a $40 million deal.

PHOTO: AP

Rajon Rondo, who a major player in the Lakers championship run, is moving to the Atlanta Hawks.

Backup big man Dwight Howard, meanwhile, has signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Avery Bradley, a starter for the Lakers early in the regular season but declined to enter the bubble tournament, has moved to the Miami Heat.

LeBron James was pleased with the Lakers move, congratulating Pope with a social media post.

