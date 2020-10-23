Kenny Atkinson a top candidate to join Tyronn Lue's Clippers staff

TYRONN Lue is expected to be surrounded by coaches with a wealth of experience.

Kenny Atkinson has been listed a top candidate to be part of Lue’s staff at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the development, adding Larry Drew and Dan Craig as the other assistant coaching choices.

Atkinson is a former Brooklyn Nets coach, leading a rag-tag 20-win team in his first year to the playoffs in his third season, before he was fired last March.

The 62-year-old Drew called the shots for the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers, while Craig has spent the last four years as a Miami Heat assistant coach.

Larry Drew is among the top candidates to join Tyronn Lue's staff.

Lue took over the helm of the Clippers after the team failed to live up to postseason expectations under Doc Rivers, wasting a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

