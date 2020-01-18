Kendrick Nunn sustains fine play as Heat beat Thunder for second straight win

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder, 115-108, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

Nunn, the two-time Eastern Conference rookie of the month, was coming off a 33-point effort on Wednesday in a win over San Antonio.

Bam Adebayo had 21 points and eight rebounds to help the Heat win their second straight. Jimmy Butler added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 for the Thunder, who lost for the third time in four games.

Miami led 61-47 at halftime behind 16 points from Adebayo on 7-for-8 shooting. The Heat entered the fourth quarter with a 92-78 edge.

Miami expanded its lead to 105-83 with 8 minutes remaining before the Thunder made a push. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Chris Paul with just over 2 minutes remaining but never got closer.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

TIP-INS

Heat: The team said Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury that has allowed him to play just one game since Dec. 4. The team originally called Winslow's injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise. He's averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games this season.

Thunder: C Steven Adams did not play. He left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a right knee contusion. He averages 11.8 points 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. ... C Nerlens Noel returned to action. He missed the previous six games with a left ankle sprain. ... Noel opened the scoring with his first 3-pointer of the season. ... G Terrance Ferguson left the game ill and did not return. ... Coach Billy Donovan was called for a technical early in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Continue reading below ↓

Heat: Visit San Antonio on Saturday.

Thunder: Host Portland on Saturday.