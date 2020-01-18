Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kendrick Nunn sustains fine play as Heat beat Thunder for second straight win

    by cliff brunt, ap
    Just now
    OKLAHOMA CITY — Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder, 115-108, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

    Nunn, the two-time Eastern Conference rookie of the month, was coming off a 33-point effort on Wednesday in a win over San Antonio.

    Bam Adebayo had 21 points and eight rebounds to help the Heat win their second straight. Jimmy Butler added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

    Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each had 18 for the Thunder, who lost for the third time in four games.

    Miami led 61-47 at halftime behind 16 points from Adebayo on 7-for-8 shooting. The Heat entered the fourth quarter with a 92-78 edge.

    Miami expanded its lead to 105-83 with 8 minutes remaining before the Thunder made a push. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Chris Paul with just over 2 minutes remaining but never got closer.

    TIP-INS

    Heat: The team said Justise Winslow will miss at least two more weeks while recovering from a back injury that has allowed him to play just one game since Dec. 4. The team originally called Winslow's injury a back strain, then updated the diagnosis to a bone bruise. He's averaging 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 games this season.

    Thunder: C Steven Adams did not play. He left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a right knee contusion. He averages 11.8 points 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. ... C Nerlens Noel returned to action. He missed the previous six games with a left ankle sprain. ... Noel opened the scoring with his first 3-pointer of the season. ... G Terrance Ferguson left the game ill and did not return. ... Coach Billy Donovan was called for a technical early in the third quarter.

    UP NEXT

    Heat: Visit San Antonio on Saturday.

    Thunder: Host Portland on Saturday.

