    NBA

    Cut by Popovich from Team USA, Bam Adebayo sparks Heat past Spurs

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Bam Adebayo scores on a slam dunk over the Spurs defense.
    PHOTO: ap

    MIAMI — Kendrick Nunn scored 33 points, Goran Dragic added 17 and the Miami Heat held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-100 on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) and move back into the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

    Bam Adebayo — cut from USA Basketball's national team by Spurs coach Gregg Popovich over the summer — had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. Miami improved to 18-1 at home, one win shy of matching last season's home win total.

    Jimmy Butler scored 12 and Duncan Robinson added 11 for Miami.

    Kendrick Nunn tries to shoot over DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge.

    DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points on 12-of-14 shooting for San Antonio, while Patty Mills added 21 for the Spurs.

    San Antonio had won three of its last four games, all those wins coming against top Eastern Conference teams Milwaukee, Boston and Toronto. But the Spurs missed 11 of their first 12 shots to start the fourth quarter and lost the lead for good during that drought.

