Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 23
    NBA

    Kelly Oubre transfer from OKC Thunder to Golden State Warriors complete

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Golden State Warriors completed the trade that will bring guard Kelly Oubre to them from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Golden State gave up a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick for Oubre, who will help the Warriors deal with the loss of Klay Thompson to major injury for the second consecutive season.

    Thompson missed last season with a torn ACL; he'll miss this season with a torn Achilles.

    Oubre averaged a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games with Phoenix last season. He was traded to the Thunder last week.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again