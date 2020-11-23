Kelly Oubre transfer from OKC Thunder to Golden State Warriors complete

THE Golden State Warriors completed the trade that will bring guard Kelly Oubre to them from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Golden State gave up a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick for Oubre, who will help the Warriors deal with the loss of Klay Thompson to major injury for the second consecutive season.

Thompson missed last season with a torn ACL; he'll miss this season with a torn Achilles.

Oubre averaged a career-high 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 56 games with Phoenix last season. He was traded to the Thunder last week.

