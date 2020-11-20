Warriors acquiring Kelly Oubre from Thunder to fill Klay Thompson void

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    THE Golden State Warriors have found someone to fill the void left by injured Klay Thompson.

    The Warriors are acquiring small forward Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a protected 2021 first-round pick.

    Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the transaction on Friday, Manila time on the same day the Warriors found out Thompson tore his Achilles tendon during a private workout that will force him to miss the entire season.

    Oubre is on the move for the second time in a week after the Phoenix Suns packaged him in a trade with the Thunder for Chris Paul last Tuesday, Manila time.

      The 24-year-old Oubre had a breakout year with Suns last season, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 boards, and 1.5 assists before he tore the meniscus in his right knee that ended his season in February.
