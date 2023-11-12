Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 12
    NBA

    76ers guard Kelly Oubre out indefinitely after being hit by vehicle in Philly

    Police say the vehicle fled the scene after the accident
    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. sustained undisclosed injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), the team said, and is expected to miss significant playing time.

    The 27-year-old Oubre was transported to a hospital in stable condition after being hit, and released a few hours later. The teams says he is not expected to miss the rest of the season, but did not provide information on his injuries.

    See Rookie Jaime Jaquez shines as undermanned Heat down Hawks

    The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he was struck.

    The Philladelphia Police said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing the street at Broad and Locust streets in Center City, and that he was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police said there is an active investigation into the incident. 6ABC in Philadelphia reported police saying a silver vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

    Kelly Oubre

    Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

    The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again