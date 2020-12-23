Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 23
    NBA

    KD, Kyrie off to strong start as Nets sail to victory in opener against Warriors

    by from the web
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Nets scored 40 first-quarter points on the way to a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors in on Tuesday in Brooklyn (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Kyrie Irving scored 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting and had four rebounds and four assists.

    Kevin Durant shot 7 for 16 and wound up with 22 points.

    Caris LeVert had 20 off the bench for Brooklyn.

    The Warriors got 20 points from Steph Curry, who went 7 for 21, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc.

    Rookie James Wiseman had 19 points on 7 of 13 shootingfor Golden State.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again