THERE was a rift between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green years ago, but both the two agree that wasn’t the real cause of the former’s leaving he Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets.

Tensions boiled over during a game late in 2018 that against following Warriors’ missed opportunities against the Clippers, with Durant snapping at Green and the latter firing back.

In the first episode of Green’s show Chips on Bleacher Report, the former champion teammates discussed what could have been after their altercation.

Green talked about being persuaded to apologize, revealing he did want to talk to Durant but that he refused to be coached for the conversation.

“When we landed back from LA … They pulled me in that room … for an hour and 45 minutes and they tried to tell me ‘Your need to apologize,’” said Green.

“And I told them ‘I’ll talk to K, but you aren’t going to tell me what I need to say,” Green said, adding he warned officials the next morning “You’re all about to f—k this up.”

Durant said it wasn’t the argument that pushed him out of the Warriors.

“It wasn’t the argument. It was the way that everybody, Steve Kerr, acted like it didn’t happen,” said Durant.

“(GM) Bob Myers then tried to just discipline you and think that that would put the mask over everything.”

Green got the weekend off after the testy exchange, with the Warriors saying the forward was held out due to an issue with a toe on his right foot.

Team USA's Draymond Green and Kevin Durant at the Tokyo Olympics

“I really felt like that was such a big situation for us as a group the first time we went through something like that. We had to get that $#!t al out,” Durant added.

“We needed to throw all of that out all on the table and say … ‘Let’s just wipe our hands of that and go finish the task.’ I don’t think we did that, we tried to dance around it.”

The Golden State Warriors reached the 2019 NBA Finals, bowing to the Kawhi Lenonard-led Toronto Raptors.

