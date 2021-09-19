Kawhi, PG not in party mood as Clippers break ground on new arena

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PHOTO: AP

    MAYBE it was just the music. Or it was just Kawhi being Kawhi.

    Fitz and the Tantrums, a Los Angeles pop band, was playing at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Clippers stadium and while some people in the venue got into the groove, a lot were not really moved by the rhythm.

    Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were part of the big news when the Clippers finally officially started building their new stadium and prepare to move out of Staples Center, due to their reaction, or the lack of it, during the band’s performance.

    Party time for Kawhi, Clippers

    Leonard, who will be on the final year of his Clippers contract when the team is expected to move into the new stadium, didn’t seem to be in party mood at the ceremony and his reaction to the band’s performance became part of the big news.

    Paul George could be seen moving to the beat a bit, but that was it.

    The viral video even caught the attention of LeBron James, whose Lakers share the Staples Stadium with the Clippers.

      Note that others in the players and officials row also didn’t look like partying, and other sections of the venue weren’t moving their waistline to the bassline either.

      The Clippers' $1.8 billion, privately funded arena Intuit Dome opens in 2024.

      Check out the video from the groundbreaking ceremony.

