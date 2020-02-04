Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Feb 4
    NBA

    Kawhi Leonard's streak of 30-point games ends but Clippers manage to get past Spurs

    by beth harris, ap
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs 108-105 on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time).

    Leonard's one-handed dunk gave the Clippers a two-point lead with 1:35 remaining after they trailed by 15 in the first half. George's jumper with 13 seconds left made it 106-102.

    Patty Mills hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left to draw the Spurs within one.

    Lou Williams got fouled and made both for the Clippers. Mills' half-court heave at the buzzer came up short.

    LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and DeMar DeRozan added 26 — but none in the fourth — for the Spurs, whose two-game winning streak ended. Aldridge had 13 points in the fourth.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Patrick Beverley's 3-pointer tied the game for the Clippers for the last time at 102-all.

    Leonard's streak of nine straight games with at least 30 points ended. George had a season-high 12 rebounds to go with a game-high eight assists.

    George got hit in the nose by DeRozan's left elbow at 6:02 of the third. After a video review, DeRozan was called for a flagrant-1 foul. DeRozan was driving to the basket when he struck George, who spun around and went down on his knees holding his face. George returned in the fourth.

    The Spurs blew a 15-point first-half lead and the game became a back-and-forth affair over the final two quarters.

    Continue reading below ↓

    TIP-INS

    Spurs: The teams combined to make 12 of 22 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter.

    Clippers: Leonard's streak of 30-point games was the longest in the NBA this season and the longest by a Clippers player since World B. Free in 1980. ... Leonard missed a one-handed dunk in the third when the ball hit the edge of the backboard.

    UP NEXT

    Spurs: Stay in L.A. to play the Lakers in the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday.

    Clippers: Host Miami on Wednesday, a team they beat by five points on the road last month.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again