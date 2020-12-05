Kawhi eager to start season with revamped Clippers supporting cast

KAWHI Leonard is describing himself as "definitely motivated."

"Physically, I feel good. I want to get back out there," he said. "The road to a championship is hard. I love the process."

The Clippers will test themselves right out of the gate, playing the NBA champion Lakers as the visiting team at Staples Center in the season opener on Dec. 22.

George and Leonard will be surrounded by a changed supporting cast. Montrezl Harrell, the Sixth Man of the Year, signed with the Lakers and JaMychal Green went to Denver. The Clippers added free agent Serge Ibaka, who played with Leonard in Toronto, and Luke Kennard.

"We brought in some good talents, some good veterans," Leonard said. "Serge will be great for us. He'll be a rim protector, he's been in big moments before and can shoot the ball."

The Clippers brought in George and Leonard to win a championship, something that has eluded the franchise throughout its existence. They're determined to write a different ending in year two.

"Our ultimate goal is just make sure this is a winning environment," George said. "Then everything will iron itself out."

