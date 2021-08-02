Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kawhi declines $36M option but expected to re-sign with Clippers

    KAWHI Leonard enters free agency as he declines the $36 million player option for next season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

    But the 30-year-old forward is expected to re-sign with the Clippers, according to reports.

    Leonard's camp can negotiate a new deal, and can sign a $39.3 million one-year deal, or opt for a longer contract, expected to be around $176 million for four years.

      Kawhi Leonard

      The Clippers missed Leonard’s services late in the playoffs after he suffered a torn ACL in the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

      The Clippers went on to face the Phoenix Suns in the conference finals without Leonard.

      He underwent surgery to repair the torn ligament last month. The Clippers said there is no timetable for his return.

