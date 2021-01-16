Karl-Anthony Towns says he tested positive for coronavirus

KARL-Anthony Towns says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minnesota Timberwolves' game against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed due to health and safety protocols as the NBA conducts contract tracing.

The team announced the ckub has had two positive tests over the past two days.

"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID," Towns posted on Twitter.

"I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions."

"We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.

"It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.

"To my niece and nephew, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

