Karl-Anthony Towns urges to take coronavirus seriously as parents test positive

KARL-ANTHONY Towns urged everyone to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously after his parents have reportedly tested positive for the virus.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star opened up in an Instagram video that lasted almost six minutes last Tuesday Wednesday (Manila time) where he gave an update about his dad, Karl Sr., and mom Jacqueline Cruz, who was put into a medically induced coma.

The Timberwolves confirmed Cruz’s positive diagnosis to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, while Towns’ agent, Jessica Holtz, confirmed the same about Karl Sr., although the father is “recovering well” near the end of his quarantine.

"[My family] told me to make this video so that people understand that the severity of this disease is real," Towns said. "This disease needs to not be taken lightly. Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don't be in places with a lot of people; it just heightens your chances of getting this disease, and this disease ... it's deadly. It's deadly. And we're going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we're going to keep fighting this. We're going to beat it. We're going to win."

"I hope my story helps," he added. "I hope my story gives you the correct information. Send my love to all your families. I'm praying for every single one of you guys. Give everyone my thoughts and my prayers, and life may keep throwing punches at me, but I'll keep getting back up. And I ain't going to quit at any time, and neither will my whole family, neither will my mother. Dominican women are strong, I know they are. My mother is the strongest women I know, and I know she'll beat this, and we're going to rejoice when she does. Love you guys, and I'll talk to you later."