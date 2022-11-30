Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Big blow for Wolves as Karl-Anthony Towns out indefinitely with calf strain

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game.

    Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.

    The Timberwolves announced on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) that an MRI exam confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The team said Towns would be "reassessed in several weeks." Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games with 50.5% shooting from the field.

    After playing in all 82 games in his first three seasons in the league, the 27-year-old Towns has missed significant time to injuries and illnesses since then.

      Newcomer Rudy Gobert has taken over at center with the three-time All-Star Towns sliding to the power forward spot when they're on the court together. Coach Chris Finch wasn't ready to publicly assess his lineup options Monday after the game.

      The Timberwolves host Memphis Wednesday night.

      PHOTO: AP

