No. 1 pick Edwards provides spark, Doncic misses all 3s as Wolves outlast Mavs in OT

KARL-ANTHONY Towns scored 20 points and long afterward the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to win against the Dallas Mavericks when 7-foot-4 center Boban Marjanovic missed a potential winning 3-pointer in a thrilling affair that needed an overtime to finish.

Malik Beasley had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves (1-2), who also got 18 points from Jarrett Culver. No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards came off the bench for 17 points.

Luka Doncic had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds for the Mavericks, though he missed all six 3-point attempts and went 6 for 18 overall. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points in the first preseason loss for Dallas (2-1).

Karl-Anthony Towns drives past Maxi Kleber and Courtney Lee.

