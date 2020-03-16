Karl-Anthony Towns donating $100,000 to aid in testing for COVID-19

MINNESOTA Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has announced he’ll donate US$100,000 (around P5 million) to the Mayo Clinic for testing for the COVID-19 virus.
The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects the money from Towns will help increase capacity for COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.
The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own test for the virus to supplement other existing avenues.
