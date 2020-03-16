Karl-Anthony Towns donating $100,000 to aid in testing for COVID-19

MINNESOTA Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has announced he’ll donate US$100,000 (around P5 million) to the Mayo Clinic for testing for the COVID-19 virus.

The Minnesota-based medical system said it expects the money from Towns will help increase capacity for COVID-19 from 200 tests per day to more than 1,000 per day in the coming weeks.

PHOTO: AP

The Mayo Clinic has been working for the past month on developing its own test for the virus to supplement other existing avenues.