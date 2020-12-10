Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Dec 10
    NBA

    Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals past prostate cancer diagnosis

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    NEW YORK — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed he had prostate cancer in a magazine article he wrote about health risks faced by Blacks.

    Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career scoring leader, provided no other details about that illness in the piece he wrote for WebMD that first appeared Wednesday. A publicist for Abdul-Jabbar said this is the first time he has spoken about the prostate cancer.

    Abdul-Jabbar, now 73, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.

    In his article, titled "Black Lives Matter," Abdul-Jabbar writes that Blacks are at higher risk for heart problems and cancer, and said he also had heart bypass surgery. He said he's been able to get better care than many Blacks, in part because of his celebrity and also because two sons work in the health care profession.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again