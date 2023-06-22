COLUMN: Kai Sotto expects to hear about Summer League fate after draft

CHICAGO - Although his name is not listed in the official proceedings, which means he won't get the call that would allow him to walk up to the stage, NBA draft day is also decision day for Kai Sotto.

Hanging in the balance and shrouded in uncertainty is his fate of landing a roster spot in the prestigious NBA Summer League that runs from July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

"Teams won't make decisions until draft night or after," Tony Ronzone of Wasserman Sports, which represents the 7-foot-3 center, told me via text message.

From the end of May to mid-June, Sotto had joined NBA mini camps with Utah, Dallas and New York. He got rave reviews from the Jazz and the Mavericks but did not receive any feedback from the Knicks as of last week.

And it's not just teams doing due diligence. The same process applies to Kai's handlers.

"We need to make sure it's the right fit for him, that he plays and has a chance to do something if he plays really well," Ronzone emphasized.

Whether that's Utah, Dallas, New York, or a wild card offer from another team remains to be seen.

What's clear, though, is that Kai's NBA journey has reached that fork in the road.

Here's hoping for the best.

CALL ME, MAYBE?

As Gilas Pilipinas leaves for Estonia for the European leg of their training camp. one point guard, who is available, "eager to rep the flag" and can actually be an asset to the team ravaged with injuries, is left out.

Matthew Wright.

"I'm disappointed to not get that call-up. That's all I can say," the former Phoenix Super LPG star, told me via text message. "But I don't want this to become something."

It is what it is.

Meanwhile, Wright's career has taken off following his signing of a long-term extension with Kyoto Hannaryz of the Japan B.League.

The contract, he says, is "a multi-year deal worth six figures" while reiterating that leaving the PBA was "the right choice for many reasons besides the contract."

That's the gospel according to Matthew and I say, Amen to that,

ACHES AND PAINS.

A star PBA player is currently here in the US to undergo surgery for a "lower leg injury,"

That phrase "lower leg injury" is a scary proposition. Hopefully the dude recovers in time for the next conference which is slated after the 2023 Basketball World Cup.

There are two schools of thought regarding the recent injury sustained by San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo.

One is that it is a ripple effect caused by his previously lingering back injury.

And the other is that, I am told, the flooring of San Miguel's practice court is made of Taraflex, a hard surface for the knees. Other players are supposedly beginning to complain.

"They overpay for everything but the court they practice in," a rep of one of the SMC players told me.