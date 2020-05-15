Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kai Sotto G League deal worth at least P10M for five months, says report

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    JUST how much would Kai Sotto earn in his stint in the NBA G League select team?

    Evan Daniels of 247 Sports reported that the 7-foot-2 Filipino beanpole has committed to a deal which would net him at least $200,000 for the five-month program via the developmental league's new professional path.

    That's easily P10 million a season ($1=P50).

    Sotto's deal is understandably lower compared to Jalen Green, the United States' top high school recruit who was the first to commit to the NBA G League select team.

    Green, a 6-foot-5 high-flyer of Filipino descent, reportedly inked a deal worth $500,000 a season (P25 million).

    Alder Almo of Off The Glass Basketball further put Sotto's deal in perspective, comparing it to other contracts.

    It is way bigger compared to the average salary of players in the NBA G League, who makes $35,000 (P1.75 million) a season.

      It's also a far cry to those made by PBA imports, who make roughly from $30,000 to $40,000 (P1.5 million to P2 million) a month, which in a three-month span could only get them to $90,000 to $120,000 (P4.5 million to P6 million) for a conference, excluding won-game bonuses and incentives, of course.

      Local PBA maximum-deal players, for their part, have a base monthly salary of P420,000 or just over P5 million a year.

      One thing's clear: Sotto's about to get paid big time.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

