Kai Sotto refuses to dwell on missed NBA workouts due to ankle injury

INJURIES are part of the process, and Kai Sotto isn't one to dwell on an ankle sprain suffered in the leadup to the 2022 NBA Draft.

"It's a little 50-50. May part na napasama at may part na ok lang," he told PlayItRightTV on Friday after going undrafted.

Sotto had workouts with eight NBA teams, but bared that it was supposed to be 12 as his injury forced him to skip scheduled sessions with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs.

He did get a chance in workouts with the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, and the Indiana Pacers.

Of these workouts, Sotto cited his first training with the Knicks as his toughest.

"I didn't really know what to expect but I think it got better every workout," he said. "It's just the travel and the workouts, but it's been a fun experience."

Kai Sotto is hoping to see action in the Summer League.

Although things did not work out the way Sotto wanted, he says he relishes the experience as he vowed to never give up on his NBA dreams.

"I learned a lot and I'm gonna bring this experience while I continue to play basketball. I think I got better from start to finish and I feel and know that learned a lot from all the workouts with the feedbacks from the teams. It was a good learning experience," he said.

Agent Joel Bell also noted that a lot of teams have been intrigued, and that Sotto exceeded their expectations.

"The basic feeling in the NBA is hes got to get a lot stronger to play in the NBA. But people thought he's a better athlete than what they gave him credit for, seeing him in person and they were impressed by that," said Bell, hopeful that this interest would soon lead to a future NBA stint.

"But he really showed a lot of heart and he had a lot of good workouts. He helped himself in this process here. He showed a lot of offensive ability, basketball IQ, and passing ability. They said he needed to get stronger and bigger which we knew that going in."

