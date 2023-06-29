Check out Kai Sotto and Co. in Magic's Summer League roster

PHILIPPINE basketball phenom Kai Sotto is all set for his NBA Summer League debut as he made an appearance in the Orlando Magic’s roster for the NBA’s offseason tiff happening in Las Vegas beginning next week.

Kai Sotto in Magic Summer League official roster

Sotto, who went unselected in last year’s NBA draft, got a break in his dream to become the first homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA with his stint with Orlando.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He will be under the tutelage of newly named head coach of the Osceola Magic, Dylan Murphy.

The Osceola Magic are Orlando’s NBA G League affiliate.

Sotto joins Anthony Black and Jett Howard in the team. Black and Howard are the sixth and 11th overall picks, respectively, in the recently concluded 2023 NBA draft.

The 7’3” center will look to turn heads with the hopes of finding himself on an NBA team’s radar for the big leagues.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Magic tip off Summer League play on Saturday, July 8 (Sunday, July 9, Manila time) against the Detroit Pistons.

Currently, Sotto is still under contract with Japan B. League team Hiroshima Dragonflies. Of note, his contract contains a clause for him to cancel his deal with the team should he have the opportunity to sign with an NBA team.