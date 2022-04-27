Kai Sotto's name not on 2022 NBA Draft early entrants list

KAI Sotto's name was noticeably absent from the early entry candidates list for the 2022 NBA Draft that the league released on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A total of 36 international players and 247 players from college comprise the 283 who will test their luck in the annual rookie selection.

Gilas eyeing Kai Sotto for Asiad, Fiba qualifier, not for SEA Games The deadline was April 24, but Sotto then had yet to make a decision on whether he'll throw his name in the NBA Draft pool at the conclusion of his first year with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

There, the 7-foot-3 center posted 7.6 points on 51-percent field goals including a 39-percent shooting from deep, alongside 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 15.2 minutes in 23 games in the NBL.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kai Sotto will likely play another season in Australia.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

It's looking more and more likely that the Gilas Pilipinas big man will take one more year Down Under before finally trying his luck in the NBA.

Still, four NBL players have joined the NBA draft, namely Luke Travers (Perth Wildcats), Hugo Besson and Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers), and Tom Digbeu (Brisbane Bullets).

Freshmen Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Paolo Banchero of Duke, and Jabari Smith of Auburn are expected to headline this draft class set on June 23.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.