Will Kai Sotto follow Jalen Green to the NBA G-League select program?

AFTER Jalen Green, will Kai Sotto follow suit and enter the NBA G-League select program?

There's a probable chance to that.

Citing sources, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony said in a report that the 7-foot-2 Filipino wunderkind, who is still an uncommitted prospect, may opt to follow the path the Fil-Am Green took as the NBA G-League is set to field a team unaffiliated with any of the existing teams in the developmental league.

The NBA G-League's select program suddenly became a viable professional pathway for these prospects after Green's decision and the subsequent backing out of Isaiah Todd of his earlier commitment to top NCAA Division I school Michigan.

Other prospects, aside from Sotto, which the NBA is looking at are Kenya-born center Makur Maker and Canadian guard Karim Mane.

The report also stated that the plan for the select program squad is to load the team up with veteran players that can serve as mentor and juggle those with "the personal opportunities that might emerge because of the intense NBA scouting exposure that will come with these teams."

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Kai Sotto's Twitter account

It added that former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell is a frontrunner to serve as the bench tactician for the team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The NBA G-League program will be a year-long endeavor which includes professional coaching, while also putting the top prospects in intense training and testing them against the existing NBA G-League teams, foreign national teams, and NBA academies throughout the world. Those are expected to be 10 to 12 games against G-League squads with the primary objective being the "assimilation and growth into the NBA on several levels -- from playing to the teaching of life skills."