Kai Sotto heads to Orlando for medical, practice with Magic

AND the NBA journey officially begins.

Kai Sotto will leave for Orlando on Friday to undergo medicals as he embarks on his Summer League tour.

After everything is cleared as expected, the 7-foot-3 center will join his first practice with the Magic on July 2, Tony Ronzone of Wasserman Sports told SPIN.ph.

On July 5, the Magic's Summer League team will leave for Las Vegas where they will play at least four games beginning with a date with the Detroit Pistons on JUly 8. (July 9 Manila time).

Although the Magic have yet to announce their official roster, Sotto is among those confirmed to be in the line-up alongside Kevon Harris. Caleb Houston, Anthony Black and Jett Howard.

The Summer League takes place from July 7 to 7 at the Cox Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center. (HDS)