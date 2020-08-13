Brian Shaw hopes to see Kai Sotto turn into a Nikola Jokic

BRIAN Shaw has yet to work with Kai Sotto, but this early, he sees a shade of an NBA All-Star in the Filipino prodigy.

"I think he has the ability to play like Nikola Jokic," said the NBA G League Select team mentor, pertaining to the do-it-all Serbian big man of the Denver Nuggets.

Shaw shared his insights in an online media availability on Thursday and gamely shared his impressions of Sotto, who he will handle in the Select team in the NBA G League.

Although they have yet to get together, he's happy to see the potential in the former UAAP Juniors MVP based on the videos provided to him.

"Kai can shoot the ball from the outside. Obviously, I haven’t had the chance to be around him yet, but from the film I’ve watched on him, it looks like he can shoot the ball from the outside. He can be a facilitator where you can put him on the top of the floor, give him the ball, and do dribble hand-offs much like Jokic," he said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



Sotto has been tearing it up since training at The Skill Factory in Atlanta, where he's had a chance to face off against higher level of competition.

He averaged 25.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.4 blocks in his final year with the Blue Eaglets in UAAP Season 81 back in 2018, already showing immense potential on his game.

He continued to show his wares in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece where he posted 11.7 points on a 53-percent shooting, to go with 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and 2.0 assists.

That's certainly a plus for Sotto as Shaw hopes to turn the 7-foot-2 big man into a world-class center, one who will definitely make an impact in the NBA G League and hopefully, in the NBA soon.

"I see him as a guy that’s pretty versatile," he said of the 18-year-old.

"Obviously, he has to get stronger, but I think that he can play with his back to the basket as well as facing the basket and facilitate for his teammates."

PHOTO: jerome ascaño



